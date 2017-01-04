No need to shoot fish in a barrel when you can catch trout in the Trinity

With temperatures hovering in the mid-30s, Wednesday wasn’t necessarily the ideal day to be outdoors, but don’t tell that to the 20 or so fishermen gathered along the Clear Fork of the Trinity River.
A little cold weather wasn’t going to stop them from camping out in anticipation of Texas Parks and Wildlife putting 1,925 rainbow trout into the river via a long hose.
Once the trout were in the river, it became clear why the small crowd had gathered.
Ricky Lamas caught one within a couple of minutes. Others were right behind him.
Dressed in multiple layers of clothing, Lamas was willing to forgo sleep to fish at River Park, across the river from the new Waterside shopping center where a Whole Foods Market recently opened.
Some way, somehow I’m out here.
Ricky Lamas
“Some way, somehow I’m out here,” Lamas said. “I knew they were going to release [the trout] today and I work nights, so I just went home took a catnap and came out here.”
The trout came from the Possum Kingdom Fish Hatchery, located below the Possum Kingdom Lake Dam in Palo Pinto County. Texas Parks and Wildlife also stocked Trinity Park in Fort Worth and Arlington’s Randol Mill Park on Wednesday, said Tom Hungerford, a Texas Parks and Wildlife Fisheries biologist.
“I would say go as early as you can, go as quickly as you can,” Hungerford said. “There's a variety of baits that will catch trout.”
Check the agency’s website for upcoming stocking dates. Trout stockings will continue until early March.
River Park and Trinity Park are scheduled to be stocked again Feb. 10, while Fort Worth’s Greenbriar Park will get more trout Friday. Kennedale’s City Park will be stocked Jan. 13, while Hurst’s Chisholm Park will receive more fish Jan. 20 and Keller’s Town Hall Lake will be stocked Jan. 21
Bill Hanna: 817-390-7698, @fwhanna
Comments