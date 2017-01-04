Affidavit: Boyfriend said he fatally shot Fort Worth businesswoman in her bedroom

The boyfriend of a slain Fort Worth businesswoman told detectives he shot her twice during an argument in her bedroom last week, according to an arrest warrant affidavit released Wednesday.
Joshua Henry, 29, was arrested Monday in the killing of Nicole “Nikki” Blahitka, 49, who was found dead in her bedroom Friday at her home in the 3600 block of Middlewood Drive, an affluent area in southwest Fort Worth.
Police said Tuesday that Henry confessed to killing Blahitka. Henry, in a jailhouse interview, later denied that he confessed to the murder but admitted he was with Blahitka the night before she was found dead and that the couple had a “disagreement” before he walked home to Benbrook.
But Henry’s arrest warrant affidavit said he told homicide detectives in a voluntary interview Monday that he shot Blahitka.
“During the course of the interview he began to cry and confessed to shooting Nicole during an argument,” the affidavit said.
Blahitka, Henry told police, had retrieved a 40-caliber gun from her bedroom during the argument. Henry said he then “removed the firearm from Nicole and shot her twice,” the affidavit said.
“He described shooting her first in the shoulder then shooting her in the head as she stood near her bed,” the affidavit said.
After the shooting, Henry told police, he left Blahitka’s house and walked home.
“During his escape route,” the affidavit said, “he walked through a heavily wooded area which caused the visible cuts and scratches throughout both arms.”
Henry told detectives he got rid of his clothes in the woods and threw the gun into a river, the affidavit said. He also told police he threw his two cell phones in a pond near Blahitka’s home.
Blahitka’s 12-year-old son, believing she was asleep, found her dead in her bedroom Friday afternoon.
The affidavit said Blahitka “was indeed shot twice, once in the left shoulder and once in the head.”
A 40-caliber casing was recovered by police, the affidavit said.
Blahitka, a mother of two children who was divorced from her husband last year, was the owner of Lon Smith Roofing, a Fort Worth-based business founded by her father in 1974. Her home on Middlewood Drive, in the Riverhills addition of Edwards Ranch, is valued at more than $1.4 million, according to the Tarrant Appraisal District.
Blahitka’s ex-husband told police that she was having an affair with Henry, which led to their divorce, the affidavit said. Blahitka’s ex-husband described her relationship with Henry as “volatile.”
Police confirmed that Blahitka and Henry had been dating. Henry told the Star-Telegram on Tuesday that they had an “off and on” relationship since she and her ex-husband’s divorce was finalized in April.
In the jailhouse interview Tuesday, Henry said he had gone to dinner with Blahitka on Thursday, the day before she was found dead, but left her home after a “disagreement.”
Henry on camera
The affidavit, written by Det. E.C. Pate, said Henry was shown on surveillance footage at Blahitka’s home about 10 p.m. Thursday. About 10:50 p.m., the security cameras and “partial electricity” at the home was disabled, Pate wrote.
About 20 minutes later, the affidavit said, the “rear mudroom door” at the home was opened and closed for the final time, according to a home security system log.
There was no further activity at the home until 10:46 a.m. the next day, when the home’s housekeeper arrived.
Det. Pate “concluded from this information that whoever killed [Blahitka], left through the mudroom door at 11:09 p.m.” on Thursday, the affidavit said.
In an initial interview with police, Henry admitted to being with Blahitka on Thursday and said he left her home between 10:30 p.m. and midnight.
Henry told police he left through the rear mudroom door after an argument, jumped the back fence and walked home, the affidavit said.
Henry also said he changed clothes at Blahitka’s home before leaving “but lost the clothes during his walk home,” and he admitted to having a gun when he left the home.
But Henry claimed that his gun was a 45-caliber Glock, not a 40-caliber, the affidavit said.
Arrest after 2nd interview
Detectives interviewed Henry a second time on Monday.
Again, he denied any involvement in Blahitka’s death, the affidavit said, but then he confessed, detailing how he shot her during the argument.
The affidavit did not include details about the argument or how it started.
On Monday, after police say he confessed, Henry was taken back to a residence in Grand Prairie and placed under surveillance until an arrest warrant was signed. Police arrested him without incident a few hours later and booked him into jail with bail set at $250,000.
Henry said he was in the process of moving and had been living in both Benbrook and Grand Prairie.
Court records say Henry was arrested and accused of possessing marijuana on Nov. 2, 2010. The charge was lowered to possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to deferred adjudication and successfully completed his probation, according to the records.
Henry was arrested on Aug. 13, 2014, and charged with assault with bodily injury and unlawful restraint, but in court the charges were reduced to disorderly conduct, according to Tarrant County court records. He got deferred adjudication and successfully completed his probation, and doesn’t have a conviction on his record for those offenses.
Henry remained in the Mansfield city jail on Wednesday.
