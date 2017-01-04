Fort Worth woman, 75, steps outside, then has to watch her home burns

A 75-year-old woman who apparently had been lying on a heating pad to stay warm in Wednesday’s frigid temperatures got up, went outside and wound up watching as her home burned, fire officials said.
The woman noticed flames in a window just after she stepped outside her home in the 2400 block of Timberline Drive in southeast Fort Worth, firefighters on the scene said.
Fort Worth firefighters quickly responded, but the fire had spread throughout the house, and the firefighters took a defensive approach, department spokesman Lt. Kyle Falkner said. Defensive mode generally means that fire conditions don’t allow for an attack from inside the structure, and may mean sacrificing the building.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
The house was significantly damaged, Falkner said. The department asked the Red Cross to help the woman with a place to stay.
North Texas is bracing for more cold weather through the end of the week, and firefighters urged residents to take care while trying to stay warm.
“During these cold snaps, a lot of people are tempted to use any means possible to heat their home,” Falkner said. “Don’t use appliances designed for cooking to heat your home.”
Another potential danger involves space heaters, Falkner said. Make sure the space heater is in good working order, keep it at least three feet from combustible material and don’t use extension cords with them.
He also said residents should have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
