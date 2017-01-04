Two people in critical condition after stabbing in east Fort Worth

Two people were hospitalized Tuesday night after being stabbed in an east Fort Worth home, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.
Police officers responded to the 3000 block of McLean Street about 9:23 p.m. Tuesday and found a woman, 54, and a man, 75, who had stab wounds to the neck and torso, according to police spokesman Sgt. Marc Povero. The victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition.
The victims gave police information that led them to detain a 59-year-old man, Povero said.
Little other information was available Wednesday morning.
