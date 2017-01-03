Sculpture discovered at Fort Worth ‘Antiques Roadshow’ taping could be worth hundreds of thousands

3:27 Fortune Bend Ranch Pause

0:35 Lawyer of arrested Fort Worth mom makes statement about neighbor

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

1:31 Mother released from jail after calling police to report assault

2:13 A sneak peek at Palo Pinto Mountains State Park

3:24 Mule Lip Bar shooting creates new state park

3:03 Texas Law Hawk Bryan Wilson

2:07 Ivy's miracle: new heart procedure at Cook Children's

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth