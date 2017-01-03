Jailed boyfriend of Fort Worth businesswoman denies confessing to her murder

The boyfriend of a wealthy businesswoman faces a capital murder charge in her death after her body was found at her home in a southwest Fort Worth neighborhood last week, police said Tuesday.
Joshua K. Henry, 29, was arrested Monday after police say he admitted to his involvement in the death of Nicole “Nikki” Blahitka, 49, who was found dead Friday, said Sgt. Marc Povero, a police spokesman.
But in a jailhouse interview Tuesday, Henry denied killing Blahitka, the owner of Lon Smith Roofing.
Henry said he told detectives he was with her the day before she was found dead but denied having confessed to killing her.
On Thursday, Henry said, Blahitka picked him up from his home in Benbrook and went to Cabela’s in far north Fort Worth. The couple later went to dinner together before returning to Blahitka’s home in the 3600 block of Middlewood Drive.
While at the house, Henry said, he and Blahitka got into a “disagreement,” so he went home.
“It was nothing, really,” Henry said Tuesday from the Mansfield Jail. “I left. End of story.”
The next day, Henry said, he awoke to a friend knocking on his door. The friend — who also knew Blahitka, Henry said — told Henry something had happened to her.
“I started crying,” he said. “It was very devastating.”
Fort Worth police did not provide details Tuesday about how Henry was involved in Blahitka’s death. Henry’s arrest warrant affidavit was not yet available.
Henry said police told him he was the last person at Blahitka’s home before her 12-year-old son found her dead in her bedroom at about 2:30 p.m. Friday.
She suffered apparent head trauma, Povero said.
Blahitka was the owner of Fort Worth-based Lon Smith Roofing, which was founded by her father in 1974.
“She was a great owner and manager at our company; but she was an even better person,” company President David Cox said in a statement Tuesday.
‘Off and on’ relationship
Povero confirmed that Blahitka and Henry had been dating.
“We’re considering it a case of domestic violence,” Povero said. “[Henry] is the only suspect, but obviously our homicide detectives will look at every angle.”
Henry said he and Blahitka had an “off and on” relationship since she and her husband’s divorce, which was finalized in April, according to Tarrant County court records.
Blahitka and her ex-husband had two children together — the 12-year-old son, and a 17-year-old daughter, the court records show.
Henry first met Blahitka several years ago. He said he had done carpentry work on her home, which is located in the Riverhills addition of the Edwards Ranch development and is valued at more than $1.4 million, according to the Tarrant Appraisal District.
Over the years, Henry said, he and Blahitka became “really good friends.”
Henry said his arrest in her death is “wrong.”
“I don’t belong in here,” he said, sitting behind glass at thejail Tuesday evening.
Povero said Henry’s interview with police Monday was the second time he had talked with detectives.
After he confessed to killing Blahitka, Povero said, Henry was taken back to a residence in Grand Prairie and placed under surveillance until an arrest warrant was signed. Police arrested him without incident a few hours later and booked him into jail with a bond of $250,000.
Henry said he was in the process of moving and had been living in both Benbrook and Grand Prairie.
Court records show Henry was arrested for possession of marijuana on Nov. 2, 2010. The charge was lowered to possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to deferred adjudication and successfully completed his probation.
Henry was arrested on Aug. 13, 2014, and charged with assault bodily injury and unlawful restraint, but in court the charges were reduced to disorderly conduct, Tarrant County court records show. He got deferred adjudication and successfully completed his probation, and doesn’t have a conviction on his record for those offenses.
