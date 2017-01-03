Two get 30 years in federal prison in child porn cases

Two men who pleaded guilty to unrelated child pornography charges last year have each been sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Ronald Eric Ary, 55, of Erath County pleaded guilty in September to one count of distributing child pornography, federal prosecutors said Tuesday, and Robert Eugene Sanders, 74, of Hood County pleaded guilty in July to one count of production of child pornography.
Ary, in custody since his arrest in July, was sentenced in federal court Tuesday. He admitted using the internet to trade sexually explicit video involving an infant, according to court documents. The FBI and the Erath County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case.
Sanders, in custody since his arrest in May, took pictures of the genitalia of two pre-pubescent girls while at their home in Keller, according to court documents.
In addition to the 30-year prison sentence, Sanders was fined $10,000 and ordered to pay nearly $65,000 in restitution. The Hood County Sheriff’s Department, Keller police, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security investigated the case.
