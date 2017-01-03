Will Fort Worth adopt a user fee to help fix and build new streets?

3:27 Fortune Bend Ranch Pause

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

0:35 Lawyer of arrested Fort Worth mom makes statement about neighbor

3:13 Dalworthington Gardens mayor responds to questions about Bill Waybourn

0:42 Crews recover car that went off bridge on Loop 820

1:17 Cellphone video of scene in Carr Park courtesy of WFAA

1:45 'You just get there,' injured officer Matt Pearce says in aftermath of Friday's shooting

1:31 Mother released from jail after calling police to report assault