Sheriff’s new team includes award-winning jail administrator

The new command staff for Sheriff Bill Waybourn became official Tuesday with Tarrant County commissioners approving the reorganization of his office.
The staff includes Raul Banasco, executive chief of confinement, who had been deputy chief/jail administrator for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, where he was named the 2016 Correctional Administrator of the Year by the American Jail Association.
The appointment is important since managing the jail is one of the key duties of the sheriff’s office.
Other new members of the staff include Mike Simonds, senior chief; Tim Canas, chief of patrol; Cedric Simon, confinement chief; Randy Cundiff, confinement chief; Craig Driskell, executive chief personnel and judicial; Jerry Vennum, chief of warrants; Roy Kurban, chief administrator; Steve Sparks, chief of inmate services; and David McClelland, chief of staff.
McClelland is a Fort Worth attorney who had worked on Waybourn’s campaign. Driskell had been working as an attorney for the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas. Kurban is a retired justice of the peace, while Vennum is a former Dalworthington Gardens police chief who also worked under Waybourn when he was chief.
Simonds, Canas, Cundiff, Sparks and Simon had all been with the sheriff’s office working under the previous sheriff, Dee Anderson.
The reorganization included one reclassification, six positions being eliminated, eight being added, and 13 positions and organizational units being moved or revised. The position for former public information officer Terry Grisham was eliminated.
Waybourn defeated Anderson, who had been sheriff for 16 years, in a May GOP runoff.
