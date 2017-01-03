Fort Worth

January 3, 2017 9:35 AM

Fort Worth police arrest man in woman’s murder in upscale neighborhood

By Mark David Smith

msmith@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

A man has been arrested after police said he confessed to his involvement in the murder of a woman in southwest Fort Worth, according to a Fort Worth Police Department news release.

The woman was murdered in the 3600 block of Middlewood Drive on Friday, according to the news release. Joshua K. Henry, 29, spoke voluntarily with detectives and “confessed to his involvement in the murder.”

Henry was released and under surveillance until an arrest warrant was signed, the news release said. Police arrested him without incident and booked him into jail with a bond of $250,000.

On Friday, CBS11-TV reported the woman was 49 and was found dead in her bedroom.

Further details were not immediately released.

Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808

