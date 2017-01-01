Bill Waybourn sworn in as first new Tarrant County sheriff in 16 years

3:13 Dalworthington Gardens mayor responds to questions about Bill Waybourn Pause

2:13 A sneak peek at Palo Pinto Mountains State Park

3:24 Mule Lip Bar shooting creates new state park

0:37 Caylin Moore's reaction to becoming a Rhodes Scholar finalist

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

0:55 Lawyer representing Jacqueline Craig talks about goals

1:18 'They destroyed our lives,' sister of Aryan-gang murder victim says

0:35 Lawyer of arrested Fort Worth mom makes statement about neighbor

1:49 Bryan Wilson, the Texas Law Hawk, defends Santa in his holiday video