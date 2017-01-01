‘Metroplex’s playground’ needs funding from legislators to open

1:35 Police Athletic League starts boxing program Pause

2:59 Cullen Davis on meeting with John Farr

1:59 Cullen Davis on the murder victims: 'That's ancient history'

0:42 Crews recover car that went off bridge on Loop 820

2:37 Cullen Davis recalls the mansion murders

1:13 Cullen Davis on learning to forgive

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

1:28 Arlington Bowie grabs berth in FWISD title game over Wyatt

4:04 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams on the finale