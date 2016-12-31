Fort Worth

December 31, 2016 5:02 PM

Burn victim taken to hospital after boat fire on Eagle Mountain Lake

By Mitch Mitchell

FORT WORTH

A burn victim was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas on Saturday after a boat fire on Eagle Mountain Lake, authorities said.

First responders arrived and began helping two people who were on the boat at about 3 p.m., said Chad Lorance, Tarrant Regional Water District spokesman. The boat was near Eagle Mountain Marina.

One person was treated at the scene; the other was taken to the hospital, Lorance said.

The incident is still under investigation, Lorance said.

