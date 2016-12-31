Burn victim taken to hospital after boat fire on Eagle Mountain Lake

4:04 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams on the finale Pause

1:38 The pool at Joe T. Garcia's has a deep history

0:42 Crews recover car that went off bridge on Loop 820

1:35 Police Athletic League starts boxing program

1:21 Chef Virginia Dalbeck makes restaurant's signature Pig pizza

1:35 Star Wars stormtrooper keeps misfiring in FWPD recruitment video

2:55 Fort Worth city leaders address public concern over arrest video

1:56 Small group gathers to demand Fort Worth Police fire officer

1:27 Tokyo Cafe chef Kevin Martinez shows off his tattoos