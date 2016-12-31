Warm, cold, rain and storms all in store for first week of 2017

The year’s first rain, storms and freezing temperatures are expected within the first week of 2017 in North Texas.
Anyone going out on New Year’s Eve may be pleased to know that weather will not be an obstacle with sunny skies, highs in the 70s and lows only dropping to the mid-40s overnight.
Scattered showers are possible New Year’s Day from pre-dawn to mid day with a larger system arriving after midnight, said Eric Martello, National Weather Service senior meteorologist.
A chance for severe weather is likely for the first time in more than a month from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday. The highest threat is lightening, damaging winds from 60 to 70 mph and large hail.
The potential for the largest hail increases south of the Metroplex, traveling into Central Texas early Monday. There is a low chance for small tornadoes, but they are not likely, Martello said.
Could be a stormy New Years Night #txwx #dfwwx #texomawx #ctxwx Maybe even a severe storm or two. pic.twitter.com/5FJ908PB4A— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) December 31, 2016
“Anyone traveling to work Monday morning needs to be aware of the weather,” Martello said.
A cold front will make its way to the area Tuesday with a high in the 50s and temperatures dropping drastically from there with Wednesday’s high only expected to reach 42.
There is a very low chance for wintry mix in the area from late Wednesday to Friday, Martello said.
The cold air should stick around for most of the week with a slight warming over the weekend.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
Comments