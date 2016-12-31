Fort Worth

December 31, 2016 11:19 AM

Homicide detectives investigate death in southwest Fort Worth

By Azia Branson

abranson@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

— Homicides detectives were on scene investigating a suspicious death at a home in southwest Fort Worth Friday.

A child and housekeeper found a 49-year-old woman dead in her bedroom at the 3600 block of Middlewood Drive, police said.

The woman suffered a head trauma, CBS DFW reported.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not identified the woman as of Saturday afternoon.

Detectives are investigating to determine if the death is a homicide or suicide, police said.

Police could not release any further information Saturday.

Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson

