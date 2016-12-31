Homicide detectives investigate death in southwest Fort Worth

— Homicides detectives were on scene investigating a suspicious death at a home in southwest Fort Worth Friday.
A child and housekeeper found a 49-year-old woman dead in her bedroom at the 3600 block of Middlewood Drive, police said.
Death investigation in River Hills neighborhood of FW. Victim is 49 year old woman.@fortworthpd crime investigators on scene. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/zhQYveITuR— Ken Molestina (@cbs11ken) December 30, 2016
The woman suffered a head trauma, CBS DFW reported.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not identified the woman as of Saturday afternoon.
Detectives are investigating to determine if the death is a homicide or suicide, police said.
Police could not release any further information Saturday.
