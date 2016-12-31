Fort Worth police shoot armed man who threatened officers

— Police shot a man who threatened and pointed a rifle toward them Friday night in south Fort Worth.
Two people flagged down a Fort Worth officer on routine patrol around 10:20 p.m. stating that their son was suicidal, said Sgt. Marc Povero, Fort Worth police spokesman.
When officers arrived at the 5300 block of Wonder Drive, a 25-year-old white male had a compound bow, often used for hunting, and was making threatening gestures to police. He did not comply when officers ordered him to drop the bow and instead he barricaded himself inside the home, Povero said.
Officers set up a perimeter around the residence and witnessed the man walking around with a rifle and yelling at officers from inside.
The suspect then began shooting arrows from inside the residence toward officers but none of them exited the interior of the home.
Povero said the man exited the residence just over an hour later walking toward officers while making threatening comments with a long rifle on his shoulder.
An officer fired one shot, striking the man in the side.
The suspect continued to resist officers even after being injured. He was transported to a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
The Major Case Unit was interviewing officers who witnessed the shooting last night and will take the lead on the investigation, Povero said.
This story is developing, check back for updates.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
Comments