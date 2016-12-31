Fort Worth

Car recovered from river after it went off bridge on Loop 820

By Azia Branson

FORT WORTH

— Police and rescue crews recovered a car from the river Saturday morning after the car went off a bridge in Fort Worth.

More than a dozen emergency personnel responded to the incident just after 5 a.m. at east Loop 820 northbound at Randol Mill Road after the car went off the bridge and into the river.

One patient was extricated and transported to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition, according to MedStar emergency services.

Police are investigating how the car ended up in the river.

This story is developing, check back for updates.

