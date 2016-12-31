Car recovered from river after it went off bridge on Loop 820

— Police and rescue crews recovered a car from the river Saturday morning after the car went off a bridge in Fort Worth.
More than a dozen emergency personnel responded to the incident just after 5 a.m. at east Loop 820 northbound at Randol Mill Road after the car went off the bridge and into the river.
Fort Worth PD now investigating how a car went off the bridge and came to rest in the river NB 820 @ Randol Mill driver condition unknown pic.twitter.com/dLJyAnTdFA— Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) December 31, 2016
One patient was extricated and transported to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition, according to MedStar emergency services.
Police are investigating how the car ended up in the river.
This story is developing, check back for updates.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
Comments