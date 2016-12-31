Car recovered from river after it went off bridge on Loop 820

1:35 Police Athletic League starts boxing program Pause

1:34 Candlelight vigil for Zuzu Verk

1:49 Bryan Wilson, the Texas Law Hawk, defends Santa in his holiday video

3:03 Texas Law Hawk Bryan Wilson

1:06 RFDTV The American Rodeo 2015 at AT&T Stadium

2:11 Timberview takes 3rd place with win over Canyon

4:04 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams on the finale

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

3:08 Mac Attack says Cowboys won't repeat '07 gag