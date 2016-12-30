Mineral Wells water boil notice lifted 4 days after water main break

Four days after a 24-inch water main break in Mineral Wells’ primary water source, the water is back to normal in the small city west of Fort Worth.
The water main broke Monday afternoon and took about a day-and-a-half to repair. It affected all of Mineral Wells and several small communities near the city. The city distributed lots of bottled water to residents to use for all their water needs.
After the repairs were finished Tuesday night, the city issued a 48-hour water boil notice. On Friday, the boil notice was lifted after test results came back clean, CBS11-TV reported.
