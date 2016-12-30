Fort Worth police seeking information about bank robber

Police are seeking information about a man who robbed a bank in Fort Worth this month.
The man went up to a teller at the Woodforest National Bank inside a Walmart at 8520 North Beach Street on Dec. 12, police said.
He held up a note demanding money. After the teller gave him cash, he left and was last seen walking across the Walmart parking lot.
He is described as a thin black man in his early 20s. Anyone with information about him is asked to call police at 817-989-3330.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
