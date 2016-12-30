Morning briefing: 2016’s top online stories; Weatherford cop shot; Romo to play

— Here are some of the top stories from around Fort Worth and Texas on Friday. Click on the links for more details on each one.
Weatherford cop shot by back-up officer
A Weatherford officer was conducting a traffic investigation stop when he discovered one of the men in the vehicle had a warrant out for his arrest.
After calling for back-up, the officers attempted to arrest the man but he became aggressive, hitting the first officer in the head with a flashlight.
The back-up officer deployed his Taser but was unable to stop the man so he fired his weapon, striking the man and the first officer.
Both the officer and the suspect were taken to a nearby hospital and are expected to recover.
2016’s top online stories
No surprise that the most-read story on Star-Telegram.com was about the Cowboys as the team this season has remained in the headlines.
Other popular stories included Tarrant County’s voter fraud investigation, 99 Dallas cops quitting or retiring after the July ambush and the lucrative rodeo scandal at AT&T stadium.
Romo to play Sunday
ESPN reported Friday morning that Tony Romo is expected to play in his first game since Thanksgiving in 2015.
The Dallas Cowboys have locked in the division along with the top-seed in the NFC, giving them home-field advantage until the Super Bowl.
Romo was sidelined during the Thanksgiving 2015 game when his collarbone was broken for the second time that season. The Cowboy’s fourth round draft pick, Dak Prescott, has thrived this season leading them to a first-round bye in the playoffs.
TCU plays in Liberty Bowl
The Texas Christian University Horned Frogs will face-off against the Georgia Bulldogs Friday afternoon at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.
The two defensive-minded teams will play at 11 a.m. on ESPN in Memphis, Tennessee.
