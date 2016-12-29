Grass fires causing headaches for North Texas firefighters

Area firefighters were battling grass fires in North Texas Thursday afternoon as more than 130 acres burned and emergency crews evacuated some homes in Wise County.
About 100 acres had been scorched by the fires in northwest Wise County, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said Thursday.
An estimated five to six homes were evacuated near Crafton, Akin said. No injuries had been reported.
In Parker County, officials estimated about 30 acres had burned in the eastern half of the county. That fire was near Cattle Baron Drive and White Settlement Road.
The fires were being fueled by high winds and low humidity, authorities said.
Fifty-five Texas counties have imposed burn bans, but not in Wise and Parker counties, according to state officials.
