Grass fires causing headaches for North Texas firefighters

1:35 Police Athletic League starts boxing program Pause

0:26 Hunt County deputies chase suspect to Rockwall County before tires blow out

0:42 Fort Worth police dash cam video of July shooting

2:55 Fort Worth city leaders address public concern over arrest video

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

1:56 Small group gathers to demand Fort Worth Police fire officer

1:31 Mother released from jail after calling police to report assault

0:35 Lawyer of arrested Fort Worth mom makes statement about neighbor

3:03 Texas Law Hawk Bryan Wilson