Downtown Fort Worth stars in commercial

Actors, cameras, lights — wondering what’s going on in downtown Fort Worth at 8th and Throckmorton Thursday?
It’s a commercial shoot. The Fort Worth-based film division of Jamison Advertising Group, of San Diego, Calif., is producing the commercial for Advisor Group, a national financial investment firm.
As many as 60 local actors will be working around downtown for the next few days under the direction of Warren Cook of Fort Worth.
After Thursday, they won’t be as visible because the many of the shooting locations will be indoors, a member of the crew said.
Comments