POW! Fort Worth police begin youth athletic league with boxing

Ten-year-old Malachi Releford shadow-boxed in the middle of a boxing ring at Without Walls Church in east Fort Worth.
He jabbed, bobbed and weaved as he danced around the canvas ring.
Just a few days after Christmas, the youngster was occupied with boxing — and not on a street corner or bored at home. With tension high between police and communities, area leaders and police officials say the timing is right for the new Fort Worth Police Athletic League to unite neighborhoods with officers through youth programs.
I want to spend time on the basketball court, instead of juvenile court.
Fort Worth Officer Allen Speed
They hope to reach kids like Malachi through the nonprofit league starting next month with programs such as boxing and flag football.
P.A.L officials said the events for boys and girls could expand to golf, basketball, volleyball, baseball and other activities.
“I want to spend time on the basketball court, instead of juvenile court,” Fort Worth Officer Allen Speed said in a recent interview. Speed is a director on the P.A.L board.
P.A. L. coach and former professional boxer Kendrick “The Apostle” Releford agreed.
“It’s a perfect time to build a relationship between police and inner city kids,” Releford said Tuesday. “Not all officers are bad and this program will prove that.”
Police departments from New York to Los Angeles have had similar youth programs for years. Irving and Dallas police are among North Texas departments that have them.
They work to help prevent juvenile crime and violence by building relationships among kids, cops and neighborhoods.
The youth programs began with sporting events, but have broadened to include arts and crafts, dance, music, drama, social services, vocational guidance, remedial reading and field trips.
Citywide effort
In the past, Fort Worth police established youth activities in neighborhoods on their own. As a result, a neighborhood on the south side might have a youth event while a community in west Fort Worth didn’t, officials said.
The police league will involve the entire city. For months, Fort Worth police and community leaders have been recruiting volunteers, getting business sponsors and raising money for the league, which will operate after school and during the summer.
Police officials said funding is through donations. Offficers and community leaders already have raised more than $30,000 since the league was formed in the summer.
Police officials said the main goal will be to help more kids to avoid the pressures of being left home alone or on the street.
“In certain cases, boundaries have existed between community youths and police,” said Officer Charles Rogers, board president of the Fort Worth Police Athletic League, on Wednesday. “When we work with kids in P.A.L., it will show them that we are human.”
Support for the league has come from throughout the city. Boxing coach Harry Washington is set to use his boxing gym at Fight Kingz MMA for the league. Pastor Orlando Reyes at Without Walls Church in east Fort Worth donated space on the second floor of the church for a P.A.L. boxing ring.
“It was an opportunity reach kids before the gangs get ahold of them,” Reyes said Wednesday in a telephone interview.
A third boxing facility could be operating in a few weeks on the city’s North Side.
Sign up via email
Police and community leaders said they hope they can recruit about 100 kids ages 8 to 18 for the boxing league. They are working with the Fort Worth school district and Fort Worth’s Park and Recreation Department.
Starting at the end of January, parents will be able to go the gyms to sign up their kids or use the league’s email at fortworthpoliceathleticleague@gmail.com.
Once signed up, kids will be issued identification cards and for those in schools, officials will check report cards.
“Those who have failing grades will be restricted in the gym,” police Sgt. Buck Wheeler said Wednesday. He is the secretary on the Fort Worth P.A.L. board.
For kids just wanting to get in shape there are no fees, but there will be some costs for youngsters who want to compete at local tournaments and progress to regional and national boxing events.
“You have to work very hard at this,” Malachi Releford said Tuesday as he took a short break from his boxing workout. “But I like it. Boxing and football are about equal with me right now.”
Malachi Releford is the son of boxing coach Kendrick “The Apostle” Releford.
“I really didn’t want him to box,” Kendrick Releford said. “But he kept telling me he wanted to get in the ring, so I’m coaching him now.”
After boxing, police athletic league officials say they have already started to create a flag football league, scheduled to begin in the spring. An estimated 750 kids, coaches and volunteers are expected to participate, police officials said.
For more information, call 817-944-2725. The league also is on Facebook: fortworthpoliceathleticleague.
“It’s going to take a lot of hard work and dedication from members, volunteers and kids,” Rogers said. “Even from families because they will have to make the effort to bring them to the gyms or events, but we hope to set a new mark here in Fort Worth with this program.”
For more information on the police league or for businesses wanting to sponsor teams, email them at fortworthpoliceathleticleague@gmail.com or call 817-944-2725. The league also is on Facebook: fortworthpoliceathleticleague.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Comments