Morning briefing: Push-ups instead of jail; Debbie Reynolds; Record highs

Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds die one day apart
Actress Carrie Fisher, best known as Princess Leia in Star Wars, died Tuesday after suffering a heart attack. Her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, died at age 84 Wednesday just one day after her daughter.
Reynolds was best known for her performance in the 1952 classic Singin’ in the Rain.
Her son, Todd Fisher, said the stress of losing her daughter was too much.
Push-ups instead of jail time
An Arlington police officer was working off-duty as a security guard at a movie theater Wednesday night when he caught a teen smoking weed.
The officer, Eric Ball, approached the teen and told him he could do 200 push-ups or go to jail. So the teen got down and bystanders pulled out their cameras to capture the moment.
The teen’s mother was inside the theater and thanked the officer when she heard about it, telling him she would have made him do more push-ups.
It’s record-breaking warm
If you think it has felt extra warm for this time of year, it has.
Wednesday’s high of 83 broke the record of 81 for Dec. 28 previously set in 1928. Instead of a white Christmas, North Texans experienced a record high on Christmas day of 80, breaking the previously set 78 degrees in 1922.
Mild to warm temperatures are expected to linger around the rest of the week giving New Year’s Day a forecast of highs in the mid-60s and a possible cold front moving in early next week.
2016’s best new restaurants
From Fort Worth to Dallas, the restaurant business is booming with new and different styles and tastes across the Metroplex.
Cork and Pig Tavern, Heim Barbecue, Tortaco and Wild Salsa are among some of the hottest new restaurants in Fort Worth in 2016.
