Yes, it’s hot: North Texas sweats out another record high temperature

Someone forgot to turn off the heat after last week’s Arctic front, which packed bitter temperatures in the teens.
On Wednesday, the official temperature at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport reached 82 degrees — and climbing — just before 2 p.m., breaking the record for the high Dec. 28, which was 81 degrees set in 1928.
That’s a 66-degree swing from the low of 16 degrees on Dec. 19.
Wednesday’s record came just three days after North Texans baked under a record high of 80 degrees on Christmas Day. That record had been 78 degrees, established in 1922 and 1934, according to the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth.
Blame strong southwest winds for Wednesday’s record high.
“We’ve just had a surge of warm air much like we did on Christmas Day,” WFAA-TV meteorologist Colleen Coyle said Wednesday. “But we will have a cold front arriving Wednesday evening.”
North winds will drive the temperatures down to the mid-40s, and keep Thursday’s daytime high in the mid-50s.
Friday temperatures will be in the upper 50s, but the roller-coaster goes up again on New Year Eve, with daytime highs in the upper 60s.
The New Year’s Day forecast calls for rain and highs in the mid-60s.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
