December 28, 2016 10:20 AM

Truck driver from Fort Worth dies in crash near San Marcos

By Mark David Smith

SAN MARCOS

A Fort Worth man died Tuesday morning after he crashed on I-35 in Central Texas, apparently driving a tractor-trailer while distracted, according to reports.

Authorities said they believe Samuel Bears, 58, became distracted while holding a cigarette lighter, KXAN-TV reported. The crash was reported about 1:30 a.m. south of San Marcos in the southbound lanes, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Bears reportedly tried to avoid hitting another vehicle and slammed into a concrete median barrier, flipping the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST

