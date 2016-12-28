Truck driver from Fort Worth dies in crash near San Marcos

A Fort Worth man died Tuesday morning after he crashed on I-35 in Central Texas, apparently driving a tractor-trailer while distracted, according to reports.
Authorities said they believe Samuel Bears, 58, became distracted while holding a cigarette lighter, KXAN-TV reported. The crash was reported about 1:30 a.m. south of San Marcos in the southbound lanes, according to the Austin American-Statesman.
Bears reportedly tried to avoid hitting another vehicle and slammed into a concrete median barrier, flipping the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
