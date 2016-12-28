Morning briefing: Cowboys fan’s revenge; mall brawls; Mavs anger Rockets

Here are some of the top stories from around Fort Worth, Texas and the nation Tuesday morning. Click on the links for more details on each one.
Cowboys fan dumped by fiancé
Brenna Clanton, an Austin hairstylist, bought her fiancé tickets to Monday night’s Dallas Cowboys game for his Christmas present. A week later, not knowing about the tickets, her fiancé ended their engagement with a text message.
She attended the game anyway, with a sign that read: “My fiancé dumped me in a text message. He should have waited until after Christmas.”
Hulen Mall brawl among 15 others
A day after brawls involving teenagers broke out at Hulen Mall in Fort Worth and more than a dozen other malls across the country, authorities theorized that social media, boredom and, in some places, unseasonably warm weather may all have played a role.
Between 100-150 teenagers were involved in a huge fight at the Fort Worth mall on Monday evening, but there were no injuries or arrests. On Tuesday, there wasn’t strong proof of the 15 fights across the country being related to one another.
Woman sacrifices herself to save friend’s baby
A young woman from Washington is recovering months after a pit bull attacked her, biting her more than 30 times, as she tried to keep the dog away from her best friend’s baby.
“I’m done for,” is all Hambrick could think as she let out scream after scream.
Rockets incensed after heated win over Mavericks
The Houston Rockets defeated the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday night 123-107, but the night at times resembled a WWE event, with several Rockets players waiting angrily outside the Mavericks’ locker room to get their hands on one Mavs player in particular.
Rockets guard Patrick Beverley, who didn’t play because of an injury, was so animated afterward that he was constantly yelling at Mavs coach Rick Carlisle as he headed to the locker room. Beverly then went to Twitter to voice his displeasure:
“What we experienced today as a team was the upmost [sic] disrespect. And total disrespect to us and the GAME OF BASKETBALL,” he tweeted.
