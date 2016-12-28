Morning briefing: Cowboys fan’s revenge; mall brawls; Mavs anger Rockets

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth Pause

0:42 Fort Worth police dash cam video of July shooting

3:43 Dr. Kent Brantly on medical passion and compassion

1:56 Small group gathers to demand police fire officer

1:31 Mother released from jail after calling police to report assault

1:22 Dr. Kent Brantly on being famous

2:38 Mother and daughter who were arrested speak in front of police station

1:58 Fort Worth police chief responds to Jacqueline Craig arrest video

2:55 Fort Worth city leaders address public concern over arrest video