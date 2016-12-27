Fort Worth

Two men taken to Fort Worth hospitals with gunshot wounds

Multiple police units responded to a shooting call shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When police officers arrived at the location in the 2400 block of Azle Avenue, they located two men, approximately 20 years old who were suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

One of the men gave police information about the identity of the shooter and police were investigating.

Both men appear to have suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, according to authorities.

Both men were taken to a local hospital, police said.

