December 27, 2016 10:07 PM

Fort Worth police looking for armed robbery suspect in Oct. 6 heist

By Mitch Mitchell

Police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a convenience store at gunpoint on Oct. 6.

The man walked into the RaceTrac in the 600 block of East Berry Street about 1 a.m. with a semi-automatic handgun and threatened to shoot the clerk if he was not given all the money in the store, according to police.

The suspect is described as a man about 5-feet, 11-inches tall between 35 and 40 years old. He was wearing a light blue shirt and baseball cap pulled down over his eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 817-392-4377.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

