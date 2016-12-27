Hulen Mall brawl among 15 others; police not sure of social media link

A day after brawls involving teenagers broke out at Hulen Mall in Fort Worth and more than a dozen others across the country, authorities remained unsure how much of a role social media may have played.
On Tuesday, there wasn’t strong proof of the fights being coordinated, said said Fort Worth police spokeswoman Tamara Valle, who was on duty when the Hulen fight was reported Monday night.
“Every media outlet I have spoken to has asked me about that,” she said “It seems like more than a coincidence, but I honestly don’t know.”
Police in Aurora, Colorado, heard through an anonymous tip that a Facebook post had told of a fight at The Town Center mall, The New York Times reported.
“We haven’t actually seen the post,” Sgt. Chris Amsler, a spokesman with the Aurora Police Department, told the newspaper. “We don’t know whether that’s true whether or not that exists.”
Police dispelled the reports of gunfire that drew them to the Hulen Mall in southwest Fort Worth, but they found widespread fighting among 150 teens that erupted in the food court area, according to the police.
There were no injuries and no arrests, but police gave citations to two juveniles for fighting.
Chaos struck at least 15 malls across the country on Monday as fights broke out and false reports of gunfire spread rapidly on social media, the New York Times reported.
The disturbances – many caused by feuding teenagers, according to local authorities – disrupted post-Christmas shopping in cities in at least a dozen states, the newspaper said.
At Hulen, police helped mall security officers quel the fighting and eventually imposed a brief lockdown of the mall.
Officers forced the “students” to leave the mall property but required those who didn’t have their own transportation to call their parents or guardians to pick them up.
Several brief videos posted on Twitter showed some of the violence inside the mall.
“A whole bunch of boys started jumping boys,” Bobby Warner, 17, who told WFAA Channel 8 he was caught up in the fights but escaped unharmed. “Everybody took off running, people come catch people, slamming them, stomping them.”
Derrick Nipp was another 17-year-old who ran from the turmoil.
“There were people picking up their children, running away, because it was ridiculous,” Nipp told the TV station. “There were people sprinting and fighting each other, running down the second story area. People were getting put up against the rail, almost thrown over, things like that. It was crazy.”
Food court fighting
Fort Worth officers arrived around 6:15 p.m. at the mall’s main entrance, where the gunshots reportedly were fired “but were unable to locate a suspect or weapon,” said police spokeswoman Tamara Valle. As the officers checked inside, a police dispatcher alerted them to a brawl in the food court area. were they found 20 to 30 juveniles fighting.
“More fights erupted. Some people were not wanting to stop fighting,” Valle said. A citywide call for available officers drew about 60 officers to the scene, include SWAT members, she said. “Once the other officers showed up, they were able to get themn all broken up.”
Ridgmar Mall, 1888 Green Oaks Road, was among the unaffected malls keeping a wary eye on the situation, but a spokeswoman for its parent company declined to say Tuesday whether any changes to security would be made.
“We have a very close relationship with the Fort Worth Police Department,” said Marianne Sasano, public relations director for GK Development Inc., and Illinois-based commercial real estate firm that owns Ridgmar and six other malls, including one other in Texas, the Lufkin Mall. “We are aware -- as is the police department -- should any action be required.”
Sasano said she can’t recall the mall, which she said has more than 100 stores, ever experiencing a major brawl. “Ridgmar is a very family-oriented mall,” she said. “We work very hard to keep it that way.”
In one officer’s report, she said, “one of the juveniles told him that (the fighting) was directed over social media.”
Valle has been looking into potential links to the annual Dec. 26 holiday known as Boxing Day, which is observed in Canada, the United Kingdom and Commonwealth countries around the world. It’s traditionally the day employers would give their workers Christmas gifts -- “boxes.” Nowadays, it’s more about shopping for post-Christmas bargains and returning gifts.
“However, kids may be taking it literally and turning it into ‘boxing day.’ It’s crazy,” Valle said, emphasizing it’s just a theory.
Baseless gunshot reports
Nationally, authorities said they had no evidence of a firm link between the many outbreaks, the Times reported.
At the Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth, New Jersey, chaos broke out when the sound of a chair being slammed after a fight prompted a person to shout “gun,” according to a Twitter post by Mayor J. Christian Bollwage, the newspaper said.
The Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville, North Carolina, closed after a group of teen-agers got into fights in the food court around 4:45 p.m, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a statement. Police received several reports of gunfire but could confirm them, the Times reported.
The Hamilton Placea Mall in Chattanooga, Tennessee, said on Twitter that that 20 fireworks were set off there around the time of the Fayetteville fights, the newspaper reported.
Fights broke out at two Memphis malls, according to local reports, the Times said. One led to the closing of the Oak Court Mall, and another, at the nearby Wolfchase Galleria, resulted in several 911 calls about shots fired, The Commercial Appeal reported.
“Somebody yelled ‘Gun!' and youths stampeded through the mall,” Deputy Chief Terry Landrum of the Memphis Police Department told the paper about the episode at the Wolfchase Galleria, noting the similarity to the melee at Oak Court.
Landrum, like officials elsewhere, said he didn’t know whether there were any links between the violent episodes across the country, the Times said.
The police in Aurora, Colorado, said the fighting that forced the closing of Aurora mall was related to another outbreak about a thousand miles away at the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora, Illinois, according to the Times.
Juveniles arrested
As in Fayetteville, the chaos at Town Center at Aurora began with a food court fight at 4:45 p.m., the police said in a statement. Several other fights broke out with the crowd growing to about 500 people, they said. No serious injuries were reported, and five juveniles were arrested.
The police in Tempe, Arizona, dispelled claims of gunfire after a similar outbreak at the Arizona Mills mall.
And as in many cities, the police in Indianapolis arrested several juveniles, after fights at the Castleton Square Mall.
Similar episodes resulted in panic and, in some cases, evacuations or closings at malls in several other states, according to local reports and local authorities.
They include the Shoppes at Buckland Hills and Westfarms in Connecticut; Roosevelt Field in New York; Beachwood Place in Ohio; Monroeville Mall in Pennsylvania;
The police in Beachwood, Ohio, said on Twitter that the disturbance there appeared to “have been organized on social media.”
