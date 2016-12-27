Morning briefing: Hulen Mall lockdown; Cowboys win; Warm weather to linger

— Here are some of the top stories from around Fort Worth, Texas and the nation Tuesday morning. Click on the links for more details on each one.
Fight leads to lockdown
More than 100 “students” were involved in a brawl that led to a brief lockdown at Hulen Mall in Fort Worth Monday night.
Officers responded to the scene after a 911 caller reported shots being fired. Over 60 officers arrived and broke up several fights.
Situation under control at Hulen Mall in Fort Worth. Police say mall was on lockdown after large fight @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/V1JwnWjkMQ— ScottGordonNBC5 (@ScottGordonNBC5) December 27, 2016
Brawls across the country were reported throughout the day on Monday including Ohio, Illinois, New York, Arizona, Tennessee, Arkansas and more.
Cowboys grab another win
The Dallas Cowboys weren’t playing for much other than fun Monday night as they took their 13th win in a 42-21 victory over the Detroit Lions.
The Cowboys have already secured the top seed in the NFC for the playoffs, giving them a first-week bye and home-field advantage so Monday night’s prime time game was nothing but smiles.
Warm temperatures to linger
After Christmas Day hit a record high of 80 degrees, mild temperatures are expected to linger in North Texas a little while longer.
The next two days will be in the 60s and 70s before Thursday and Friday cool down for a high in the mid 50s.
New Year’s weekend will have a high of 60 on Saturday and rain chances for the first of the year with a high of 62.
Former Texas Rangers pitcher dies
John Barfield, a Texas Rangers pitcher for three seasons beginning in 1989, was fatally shot on Christmas Eve in Little Rock.
Police said the 52-year-old was shot after an altercation with an acquaintance.
“The thoughts and prayers of the Rangers’ organization are with Mr. Barfield’s family and friends at this very difficult time,” the Texas Rangers said in statement.
