Hulen Mall brawl causes lockdown but no injuries, reports say

A brawl and possible gunfire prompted a police lockdown of Hulen Mall in southwest Fort Worth on Monday evening, according to media and social reports.
Police said the situation was under control, NBC5 reported shortly after 8 p.m.
Situation under control at Hulen Mall in Fort Worth. Police say mall was on lockdown after large fight @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/V1JwnWjkMQ— ScottGordonNBC5 (@ScottGordonNBC5) December 27, 2016
Parents and others on social media said a fight started outside the Red Robin restaurant. The Dallas Morning News reported at about 8:30 p.m. that there was a heavy police presence at the mall and that no injuries were reported.
Fort Wort police could not immediately be reached for comment.
