Fort Worth

December 26, 2016 9:05 PM

Hulen Mall brawl causes lockdown but no injuries, reports say

By Robert Cadwallader

FORT WORTH

A brawl and possible gunfire prompted a police lockdown of Hulen Mall in southwest Fort Worth on Monday evening, according to media and social reports.

Police said the situation was under control, NBC5 reported shortly after 8 p.m.

Parents and others on social media said a fight started outside the Red Robin restaurant. The Dallas Morning News reported at about 8:30 p.m. that there was a heavy police presence at the mall and that no injuries were reported.

Fort Wort police could not immediately be reached for comment.

Fort Worth

