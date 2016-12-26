Christmas Day wreck in Denton leaves San Antonio mother dead

1:22 Dr. Kent Brantly on being famous Pause

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

1:31 Mother released from jail after calling police to report assault

1:58 Fort Worth police chief responds to Jacqueline Craig arrest video

2:38 Mother and daughter who were arrested speak in front of police station

0:35 Lawyer of arrested Fort Worth mom makes statement about neighbor

3:43 Dr. Kent Brantly on medical passion and compassion

2:55 Fort Worth city leaders address public concern over arrest video

0:55 Lawyer representing Jacqueline Craig talks about goals