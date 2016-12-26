Christmas Day wreck in Denton leaves San Antonio mother dead

A San Antonio woman was killed Christmas Day and her two adult daughters were injured in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 35, police said Monday.
Authorities at the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as Elva De Hoyos, 72, who died in the emergency room at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Denton.
Her two adult daughters, whom police did not identify, suffered minor injuries in the crash and were treated and released.
Police responded to several calls from motorists on the rollover accident at 4:19 p.m. Sunday near southbound lanes of Interstate 35, near the University Drive/US 380 exit.
When they arrived, officers found a red 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer on its side.
Police determined that the Trailblazer was traveling too fast when it entered the exit ramp, causing the vehicle to tip over.
The two sisters were in the front seat, while their mother was in a second-row seat, police said.
An investigation continued Monday.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
