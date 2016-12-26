Texas Rangers investigating after man dies in Parker County jail

A man accused of violence against his family died Saturday evening while in custody at the Parker County Jail, Sheriff Larry Fowler said Monday.
Jesse Andrew DeBusk, 38, of Parker County was being escorted to a different cell at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday when he became agitated, yelled obscenities and struggled with jailers, Fowler said.
“When the officers attempted to calm DeBusk, he continued to refuse to listen to their verbal commands and continued to physically resist them,” Fowler said Monday.
Once in the cell, DeBusk, who had been placed in restraints, kept fighting with officers but eventually calmed down, the sheriff said. Deputies removed his restraints, leaving him alone in a cell, Fowler said in a Monday news release.
“Moments later, correctional officers observed DeBusk had become unresponsive,” Fowler said in the release. “Correctional officers immediately re-entered the cell, began CPR and called for medical assistance.”
DeBusk was taken by paramedics to Weatherford Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Fowler said he has asked the Texas Rangers to investigate because DeBusk was in the custody of the county.
He was booked into the county jail Friday after Fort Worth police made contact with him regarding local warrants. Jail records indicated that the warrant was for continuous violence against the family.
