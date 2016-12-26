Traffic crash leads to shooting in Dallas, motorist in critical condition

A dispute after two vehicles collided on in downtown Dallas on Christmas Day ended with one person shot and another man in custody, police said Monday.
Initially, the argument had ended with two people exchanging information and the driver, owner and their friends leaving the scene. But the verbal dispute escalated and shots were fired when one person returned to the scene of the accident, police said.
A suspect left, but he later returned and was taken into custody.
Police identified him as Anh Luu, 24, of San Jose, Calif. He faces a charge of aggravated assault.
Patrol officers were dispatched to a shooting call shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Akard Street near Patterson Avenue in downtown Dallas.
Investigators determined that the victim of the shooting was driving on Akard when he crashed into a parked vehicle. The victim was with a passenger, but no one was injured.
The owner of the parked vehicle and the victim engaged in an argument, but they exchanged information. The victim and his friend left the scene, police said.
Then the victim and his friend returned. Friends of the owner of the parked car also arrived and the dispute escalated.
Shots were fired and the victim was shot in the torso, police said. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Police said Luu knows the owner of the parked vehicle that was damaged.
