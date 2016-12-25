Alvarado man killed in Fort Worth motorcycle accident

An Alvarado man traveling on a motorcycle was killed Saturday afternoon when he crashed into a wall on Interstate 35W.
Officials with the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as Danny De Los Santos, 58. He died at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth shortly after the accident.
Patrol officers responded to a major accident call shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday at northbound Interstate 35W and westbound Interstate 30.
Investigators determined that De Los Santos who was alone on the motorcycle had been traveling northbound on Interstate 35W when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed over multiple lanes and hit a barrier wall.
Police continued Sunday to investigate the fatal crash.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
