Christmas could be wet in North Texas

2:39 Church has a new roof thanks to volunteers from a professional roofing organization Pause

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

1:31 Mother released after calling police to report assault

0:35 Lawyer of arrested Fort Worth mom makes statement about neighbor

1:58 Fort Worth police chief responds to Jacqueline Craig arrest video

2:38 Mother and daughter who were arrested speak in front of police station

2:55 Fort Worth city leaders address public concern over arrest video

0:55 Lawyer representing Jacqueline Craig talks about goals

2:07 Ivy's miracle: new heart procedure at Cook Children's