Christmas could be wet in North Texas

For those who like Christmas warm, breezy and some rain, North Texas will be the spot Sunday.
There is a slight chance of sprinkles Sunday morning, but the best chances will be Sunday afternoon and evening ahead of a Pacific front.
But before all that, get ready for a humid and warm day. Near record high temperatures are in the forecast for North Texas and some temperatures could be at 80 degrees in counties to the southeast of Tarrant County.
Residents in Tarrant County could see a high of 75 degrees Sunday, just shy of the record for Christmas Day. That record is 78 degrees set in 1922 and 1934, according to the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth.
“A broken line of showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds could be here by the afternoon and evening,” meteorologist Lamont Bain said Sunday. Bain is with the NWS office in Fort Worth.
Rainfall totals could be from a quarter inch to half an inch by the end of Sunday.
Monday should be partly sunny with a daytime high of 65.
Bain said the rest of the holiday week looks gloomy with cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 60s and upper 50s. There’s a 20 percent chance of rain on Tuesday and North Texas dries up for a couple of days.
Rain chances return for the New Year’s holiday weekend.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
