A not-so-frightful North Texas Christmas — foggy, drizzly and warm

Despite the frigid temperatures in the area last weekend, there won’t be a white Christmas in North Texas this year, instead it will be gray, gloomy, wet and most of all — warm.
Christmas Eve will be cloudy, warm and drizzly with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Dense fog will remain in the area until noon Saturday, said Steve Fano, National Weather Service meteorologist.
The light drizzle and fog will continue into Sunday with wind gusts up to 25 mph when children wake Christmas morning.
A chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms will arrive later in the afternoon into the early evening Sunday with potential for frequent lightening and high winds for a short time but no severe weather is expected, Fano said.
The weather outside Sunday won’t be frightful but staying inside might still be delightful. The high for Christmas day is 72 with a low of 57, which may set the record for a highest low temperature previously set at 55 in 1936.
The record high for Christmas is 78 set in 1934 and 1922 while the record low is 6 set in 1983, Fano said.
As family, friends and holiday visitors travel home or return to work on Monday, there is a slight chance for showers early, mainly east of the Metroplex, and a peeking sun may return later in the afternoon with a high of 65 and low of 49.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
