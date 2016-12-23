Evening recap: FWPD video update; Vandewege affidavit; Zeke’s John Deeres

Here are the top stories from around Fort Worth and Texas on Friday. Click on the links for more information about each one.
Officer ‘rude,’ chief says
Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald addressed in a news conference Friday the controversial video of an officer arresting a woman who had called police to report an assault of her son.
Fitzgerald said he was “disturbed” by the video and that the officer acted “rude” toward the woman. But Fitzgerald said, “I can’t call it racism.”
“What I can say is that I noticed in the video that the officer was rude,” Fitzgerald said. “And there is a difference between rude and racist.”
Several other local officials, including U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey, gave their thoughts on the video at the City Hall news conference.
Craig Vandewege affidavit released
More details in the arrest of Craig Vandewege, who is accused of killing his wife and baby boy, were revealed in an arrest warrant affidavit released Friday.
Vandewege, whose wife and son were found dead in their north Fort Worth home last week, told co-workers his new medication was making him hear voices, and that he dreamed that he “sliced the heads of his wife and father like bologna,” the affidavit said.
Vandewege was arrested in Colorado on Thursday. He waived his extradition and will be brought back to Texas, his attorneys said.
Lockheed CEO talks to Trump
Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson told President-elect Donald Trump on Friday that she is committed to driving down the costs of the F-35 fighter jet program.
Trump has tweeted his displeasure about the costs of the F-35, which is produced at Lockheed’s plant in west Fort Worth. On Thursday, Trump tweeted that he would seek an alternative bid for fighter jets from Boeing Co.
Zeke surprises linemen
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott surprised his offensive linemen after practice Friday with their own John Deere Gator UTV as a Christmas gift.
The Gators are priced between $14,000-16,000, but it’s probably worth it for Zeke to stay in good graces with the best offensive line in football.
Ryan Osborne
