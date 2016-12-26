After surviving Ebola, Fort Worth doctor says we cannot give into fear

2:07 Ivy's miracle: new heart procedure at Cook Children's Pause

1:31 Mother released from jail after calling police to report assault

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

1:58 Fort Worth police chief responds to Jacqueline Craig arrest video

2:38 Mother and daughter who were arrested speak in front of police station

0:35 Lawyer of arrested Fort Worth mom makes statement about neighbor

2:55 Fort Worth city leaders address public concern over arrest video

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video

4:19 Dashcam video of a Fort Worth police officer pepper spraying passing motorist