‘Christmas miracle’ gives Fort Worth church much-needed new roof

1:31 Mother released after calling police to report assault Pause

0:35 Lawyer of arrested Fort Worth mom makes statement about neighbor

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

1:58 Fort Worth police chief responds to Jacqueline Craig arrest video

2:38 Mother and daughter who were arrested speak in front of police station

0:55 Lawyer representing Jacqueline Craig talks about goals

1:18 'They destroyed our lives,' sister of Aryan-gang murder victim says

1:49 Grieving mom held out hope that son was alive

1:06 RFDTV The American Rodeo 2015 at AT&T Stadium