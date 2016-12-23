Morning briefing: Cowboys clinch; Berlin suspect dead; Fort Worth protest

— Here are some of the top stories from around Fort Worth, Texas and the world on Friday. Click on the links for more details on each one.
Protesters gather in Fort Worth
Around 100 protesters came together Thursday night at the Tarrant County Courthouse to call for the firing of a white Fort Worth police officer who was seen arresting a black woman in a video that went viral.
The officer has not been identified, but a Fort Worth police statement said that he had been placed on restrictive duty.
The Next Generation Action Network organized the rally, and protesters demanded justice and the firing of the officer.
Man jailed in slayings of wife, infant son
Shanna Vandewege and her infant son, Diederik, were found slain in their home last week in Fort Worth. Craig Vandewege, the husband and father, was arrested Thursday on capital murder charges in Colorado.
He was initially arrested Wednesday night for allegedly speeding and failing to show proof of insurance. Officers in Glendale Springs, Colo., said that a 911 caller reported Craig told him he was on the run from police and used the caller’s phone to call people to talk about a murder.
He is in the Garfield County Jail with bail set at $1 million.
Suspect in Berlin truck attack killed
A man who was suspected of driving a truck into a packed Christmas market in Berlin was shot to death early Friday after a shootout with police in Milan, Italy.
The truck attack Monday killed 12 people and injured over 50 more, and the Islamic State group claimed responsibility.
The suspect killed was 24-year-old Anis Amri of Tunisia, a country in northern Africa.
Thank you, Eagles
Thanks to the Philadelphia Eagles upsetting the New York Giants on Thursday night, the Dallas Cowboys have now clinched the NFC East division.
Along with the division, the Cowboys clinched the top-seed in the NFC for the first time since 2007. This will give them a first-round bye week in the playoffs and home-field advantage until the Super Bowl, which if they make it, will be held in Houston.
