Tuba players toot their horns at annual Tuba Christmas concert

The weather warmed up just in time for about 200 tuba and euphonium (think baritone horns) players who made music at Tuba Christmas 2016 on Thursday on the TCU campus.
The concert marked the 28th year a Tuba Christmas event was held in Fort Worth, said Steve Shoop, coordinator for the Fort Worth and Dallas shows.
The Christmas carols performed by the tuba and baritone players — anyone can register and play — can be heard for blocks.
“It’s mellow and pretty,” Shoop said.
Friday marks the 39th Tuba Christmas in Dallas, which will be at noon in Thanks-Giving Square in downtown Dallas.
