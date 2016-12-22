Morning briefing: Best 2016 movies; Tarrant executions, Trump transition

— Here are some of the top stories from around Fort Worth, Texas and the nation on Thursday. Click on the links for more details on each one.
Best of the best in 2016
From Jackie to La La Land to Hell or High Water, this list ranks the top movies of the year, plus a few other notables.
Dory returned to the big screen, a Hawaiian princess made her debut and a friendly giant stole the hearts of many children and adults all over again.
Check out this list to see if your favorite made the top family movies of 2016.
Tarrant County executions
Robberies, a drug rage and a bad drug deal are the reasons four men are scheduled to be executed in Tarrant County in 2017.
The last person to be executed was in September of 2014 when an Arlington woman, Lisa Coleman, 38, was put to death for the abuse and starvation of her girlfriend’s 9-year-old son.
Christopher Wilkins, 48, Tilon Carter, 37, James Bigby, 61, and Paul Storey, 32, are set to be executed in 2017.
Aledo is TitleTown, Texas
From beginning to end with another state championship to their name, Aledo High School and the community celebrate their storybook season.
Be on the lookout for a few follow-up TitleTown episodes coming in 2017.
Police search home of slain mom, infant
Fort Worth police were seen searching the home again of a mom and infant who were found dead last week.
Police would not reveal what they were looking for or if they retrieved anything from the residence.
The husband of the slain woman, Craig Vandewege, has consulted an attorney before discussing anything further with investigators.
Trump transition
The president-elect’s transition team announced early Thursday that Kellyanne Conway will serve in the White House as counselor to the president.
Conway served as Donald Trump’s campaign manager during the election.
