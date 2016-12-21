Police take second look at house where woman and infant son slain

Police used a search warrant to again enter a residence in the 8500 block of Cactus Flower Drive where a mother and her three-month-old son were slain.
Police would not reveal what they were looking for nor would they say if they had removed anything from the residence.
Craig Vandewege, husband of the slain woman, met briefly Monday with homicide investigators, the second such meeting since reporting Thursday night that he had discovered the bodies of his wife, Shanna Riddle Vandewege, and their infant son, Diederik, inside the family’s home.
During Monday’s meeting, Vandewege said he wanted to consult with his attorney before dealing with investigators further, Fort Worth homicide Detective Matt Barron has said. Vandewege then left to call his attorney but has not been in contact with police since, Barron said.
No meetings were held on Wednesday between Vandewege and investigators, according to police.
Craig Vandewege works at Costco. His wife, a registered nurse who worked at a local hospital, was on maternity leave at the time of her death, family members say.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral costs.
