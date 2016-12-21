Evening recap: Bullet train; OfferUp robbery; TX Bourbon’s’ high demand

Here are the top stories from around Fort Worth and Texas on Wednesday. Click on the links for more details on each one.
Fort Worth teen avoids prison
John Howard, a teenager from Fort Worth who was accused of sexually assaulting a mentally disabled football teammate in Idaho with a coat hanger, will avoid prison time.
Howard pleaded guilty last week to a lesser charge — injury to a child — and will receive two to three years of probation as a result.
The incident happened in a locker room at Dietrich High School in Dietrich, Idaho, last October.
High-speed rail setback
A Houston-area district judge has denied a request for summary judgment by a unit of Texas Central Partners, which aims to open bullet-train service from Houston to Dallas by 2022.
The company, which wishes to deploy Japanese technology for the passenger rail system, wanted the court to declare outright that it meets the definition of a railroad under Texas law and therefore has the right to enter private property and conduct surveys, even if the land owner doesn’t wish to cooperate.
OfferUp robbery
A man in River Oaks was robbed Tuesday night, police say, when he was trying to sell a cellphone through the OfferUp app. Two suspects grabbed the man’s phone and sped off with the man still halfway in the car window, Lt. Chuck Stewart said.
He suffered scrapes and bruises.
The suspects were arrested shortly afterward when they ran a red light.
TX Bourbon in high demand
TX Bourbon, Fort Worth’s first-ever straight bourbon, has been in high demand since its release earlier this month.
“As soon as we opened, it was gone,” said Allyssa Messer, a cashier at the Specs on Hulen Street in Fort Worth. “The people who got that first batch were thrilled. Those who didn’t figure that (people would line up) were more bummed out, because they really wanted it for the holidays. But it hasn’t discouraged them from coming in, or still asking about it.”
Here’s what the scene was like two Saturdays ago when more than 1,000 people lined up to snag a bottle at Firestone & Robertson distillery:
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
