River Oaks man dragged by suspects’ car in OfferUp robbery

A River Oaks man trying to sell a cellphone through the OfferUp app was injured Tuesday night when the buyers stole the phone and sped away, dragging him across the parking lot of his apartment complex, police said.
The incident happened about 11:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Roberts Cut Off Road, northwest of downtown Fort Worth, River Oaks police Lt. Chuck Stewart said.
The victim, 33, had gone downstairs to the parking lot to complete the sale. When he reached into the suspects’ car to hand them the phone, they grabbed it and drove off.
“They immediately took off with him halfway in the window,” Stewart said. “Basically, he was hanging on for dear life.”
The victim’s injuries were scrapes and bruises.
The suspects — Chris Cedillo, 19, and Bayron Canales-Mendez, 20 — were arrested shortly afterward when they ran a red light.
Both men remained in the River Oaks City Jail on Wednesday. They face charges of aggravated robbery, Stewart said.
OfferUp is a mobile app that allows users to post and view items on localized listings, and buyers and sellers are able to contact each other through the app.
Police encourage users of OfferUp — and similar services such as Craigslist and the 5miles app — to complete in-person transactions in a public place, preferably at a police station.
Last week, an Arlington woman was killed after trying to sell jewelry through an online app.
April Vancleave, 33, had arranged to meet the buyers at a Target store in Arlington, but the buyers didn’t show. Instead, police said, they followed Vancleave and her husband back to their and apartment and robbed Vancleave, fatally shooting her.
Vancleave was selling the jewelry so she could buy her 6-year-old daughter a Christmas gift, her family said.
In October, a Dallas mother, Martha Teran, was killed while to trying sell her daughter’s iPhone through OfferUp. Teran had agreed to meet the buyers in the parking lot outside Medieval Times, a busy dinner-theater restaurant off Stemmons Freeway.
When Teran arrived, the buyers shot her, police said.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments