Man uses stolen credit cards to buy $4,300 in gift cards in Fort Worth

Police are seeking the identity of a man who used stolen credit cards to purchase over $4,000 worth of gift cards on Dec. 14 in Fort Worth.
The thief broke into a vehicle at the 5200 block of White Sands Drive and stole a handgun and a wallet with credit credits.
Around 3:20 a.m. he used the credit cards to buy $4,300 in gift cards at a Wal-Mart on Anderson Boulevard.
He is described as African-American with dreadlocks in his early to mid-20s.
Police believe he is connected to a previous burglary in north Fort Worth.
Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call 817-392-4698.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
