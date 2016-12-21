Fort Worth

December 21, 2016 11:22 AM

Man uses stolen credit cards to buy $4,300 in gift cards in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH

Police are seeking the identity of a man who used stolen credit cards to purchase over $4,000 worth of gift cards on Dec. 14 in Fort Worth.

The thief broke into a vehicle at the 5200 block of White Sands Drive and stole a handgun and a wallet with credit credits.

Around 3:20 a.m. he used the credit cards to buy $4,300 in gift cards at a Wal-Mart on Anderson Boulevard.

He is described as African-American with dreadlocks in his early to mid-20s.

Police believe he is connected to a previous burglary in north Fort Worth.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call 817-392-4698.

