Dallas FBI asking for help to find serial bank robber

The Dallas FBI Violent Crimes Task Force has asked for help to identify a robber who hit four banks last week in Dallas and University Park.
Federal agents have released photographs from bank surveillance cameras of the robber in hopes that someone would recognize the bandit and alert officials. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 leading to his arrest and conviction.
The robber brandished a handgun in two holdups, but no one has been injured.
The series of holdups began Dec. 12 when the Bank of America at 4012 Cedar Springs Road in Dallas was robbed.
The robber hit twice Dec. 14, stealing money from Wells Fargo Bank at 4301 Lovers Lane in University Park and Capital One Bank at 3647 W. Northwest Highway in Dallas.
His most recent holdup was Friday at Chase Bank, 6310 E. Mockingbird Lane, in Dallas.
The robber took an undisclosed amount of money in each holdup.
In each holdup, the bandit demanded money verbally and presented a note, and once he got money, he fled on foot, according to federal agents.
In the Friday holdup at Chase Bank in Dallas, the robber pointed a handgun at tellers and ordered bank employees and tellers to get on the ground.
Witnesses described the robber as white, in his late 20s or early 30s, 6 foot to 6 foot 4, about 210 pounds with a medium build, light complexion and short blond hair.
He has worn a sweatshirt or jacket in each robbery with a camouflage cap or sunglasses to conceal his identity.
Anyone with information should call North Texas Crime Stoppers at 877-373-8477.
