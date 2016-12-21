Gone in 60 seconds: Tofu turkey?

The Fort Worth police, PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, and Spiral Diner teamed up to give away tofu turkeys in downtown.
The giveaway was supposed to begin at 1 p.m. in Sundance Square but all 78 were gone before the clock struck one.
“People were really excited to try our healthier, cruelty-free alternative to a dead bird this holiday season,” said Katerina Davidovich, a campaigner with PETA.
Just before the Thanksgiving holiday, Fort Worth police gained national attention after they handed out turkeys instead of traffic tickets after receiving a donation from Metro Ministries.
After word spread about the department’s act of kindness, PETA reached out to Fort Worth police and offered to provide tofu turkeys for officers to hand out.
“We were thrilled when they accepted our offer,” Davidovich said. “They are protecting our citizens health and less turkeys will be killed this holiday season. It’s a win-win.”
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
